Tech Entrepreneur. Writes Elixir, Ruby, Go for a living. Into functional paradigms DDD/CQRS/EventSourcing architecture these days. @manusajith on the interwebs. Lazy blogger who scribbles at Til.Codes
Manu S's articles
Increase Engagement with Merit and Gamification
Add gamfication to your Rails app with the Merit gem. Badges, points, and rankings are all covered by this detailed walkthrough.
ORM in Ruby: An Introduction
Introduction to Bitcoin
Looking at XMPP and the XMPP4R Gem
The (Silver) Bullet for the N+1 Problem
Some Ways ActiveSupport Helps Ruby Developers
