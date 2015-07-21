Laura is a UI/UX designer who has a hankering for cross stitch and rockets. She also runs Design Academy which aims to help developers conquer their fear of design and feels most uncomfortable writing in the third person.
Laura's articles
How to Collaborate with Clients Remotely
By Laura Elizabeth,
Laura Elizabeth provides advice on seamless collaboration with clients even when you're thousands of miles away.
An Introvert’s Guide to Public Speaking
By Laura Elizabeth,
Laura Elizabeth provides five tips that'll help introverts get over the hump and put the skill of public speaking to good use for their businesses.
What Makes a Startup Website Great?
By Laura Elizabeth,
Here's the components of a really killer startup website with great startup website examples.
Taking the Guesswork out of Typography on the Web
By Laura Elizabeth,
Today Laura Elizabeth delivers a 'typographic tour du force' that will lift you from middling to master in 12 minutes. Read and see.
Should You Develop a Desktop or Web App?
By Laura Elizabeth,
Should you develop a web, desktop or hybrid app for your startup? That is the question Laura dives into and answers in this post.