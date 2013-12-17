Kalpesh Singh is a developer, inclusive web design advocate, and cares about open standards. He enjoys his responsibility at CleverTap as a front-end developer and is always ready to go the extra mile. Outside of the office, he enjoys traveling, reading fiction, and street food.
Kalpesh's articles
Building Mega Menus with Flexbox
HTML & CSS
By Kalpesh Singh,
Kalpesh Singh uses Flexbox features to build a mega drop-down navigation menu, a well known design feature that many incorporate into large websites.
6 New Year Resolutions For Designers
Blogs
By Kalpesh Singh,
Time to sit down and set your agenda for the new year. It's time to collaborate, donate and renovate with six resolutions to start your 2014!
30 Awesome Website Designs Based on Large Photographs
Blogs
By Kalpesh Singh,