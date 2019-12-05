Kate Kendall is a tech entrepreneur, community builder, writer, and advisor. She is the founder of Indie Labs (which produces IndieConf), CloudPeeps freelance marketplace, The Fetch city guides, and Atto Accelerator for female founders. She recently left Silicon Valley and now lives in a small Australian country town. Follow her on Twitter.
Kate's articles
The Rise of the No-Code Movement
Entrepreneur
By Kate Kendall,
Kate Kendall explores the no-code movement that is taking off around the world and making it possible for anyone to build digital products.
The Real Future of Remote Work is Asynchronous
Entrepreneur
By Kate Kendall,
Kate Kendall looks at how remote work has drifted from its asynchronous potential — and what we can do to get it back there.