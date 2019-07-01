Kishen is a former management consultant and product manager, who has been tinkering with digital products for as long as he can remember. He is the General Manager of SitePoint and is working on developing a new learning experience for users of SitePoint Premium.
Go off Grid: Offline Reader for SitePoint Premium Now in Beta
Our most-requested Premium feature is finally here.
The Precarious Nature of Running a Digital Publication in 2019
An honest description about the difficulties of running an online publication in 2019, and how to still generate revenue in an age of Facebook and Google.