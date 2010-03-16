Kevin Yank is an accomplished web developer, speaker, trainer and author of Build Your Own Database Driven Website Using PHP & MySQL and Co-Author of Simply JavaScript and Everything You Know About CSS is Wrong! Kevin loves to share his wealth of knowledge and it didn't stop at books, he's also the course instructor to 3 online courses in web development. Currently Kevin is the Director of Front End Engineering at Culture Amp.
Kevin's articles
SitePoint Podcast #80: FullCodePress with Team Australia
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #79: Instant Kool-Aid
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #78: UX Bullsh*t with Matt Magain and James Mansfield
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #77: Paper or Blu-ray?
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #76: Wicked WordPress Themes
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #75: Awesome Overkill
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #74: WordPress Themes with Nathan Rice and Cory Miller
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #73: Cease and Desoup
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #72: Web Video and Social Media
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #71: The Revolving Internet
By Kevin Yank,
Razor-sharp Images in Mobile Safari on iPhone 4
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #70: Youth, Business, and Podcasting
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #67: The Browser Dance
By Kevin Yank,
Develop for iPad with HTML5: Trial and Error
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #66: WordCamp Raleigh
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #65: Got IE6?
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #64: Learning the Web with Russ Weakley
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #63: There Are Two Webs
By Kevin Yank,
A Minimal HTML Document (HTML5 Edition)
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #61: HTML5 = The Kitchen Sink
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #60: Entering Boag’s World with Paul Boag
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #59: Speaking of Fail
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #58: HTML Email with Mat Patterson
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #57: Not Negative
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #56: Professional WordPress
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #54: Building Communities with Derek Powazek, Part 2
By Kevin Yank,
Heading Headaches: Balancing Semantics and SEO
By Kevin Yank,
SitePoint Podcast #53: “I’m here with the booze!”
By Kevin Yank,
Aussies: Learn JavaScript with Kevin Yank in April/May
By Kevin Yank,
What Makes a Good 404 Page?
By Kevin Yank,