Kerry is a prolific technology writer, covering a range of subjects from design & development, SEO & social, to corporate tech & gadgets. Co-author of SitePoint’s Jump Start HTML5, Kerry also heads up digital content agency markITwrite and is an all-round geek.
Kerry Butters's articles
WordPress Developer Tools
WordPress
By Kerry Butters,
An Introduction to Topcoat
Blogs
By Kerry Butters,
Apps, Tablets and Usability
Mobile
By Kerry Butters,
An Introduction to HTML5 Boilerplate
Blogs
By Kerry Butters,
This article is about HTML5 Boilerplate. HTML5 Boilerplate helps designers to get started with the new standard by offering a professional front-end template that allows you to create a fast, robust and adaptable site with a set of HTML5-ready features and elements.
Building a Windows App: Essential Resources
Mobile
By Kerry Butters,
Optimizing Responsive Design Websites for Performance
Mobile
By Kerry Butters,