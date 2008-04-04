Kay Smoljak's articles
Get Shorty: Trim the Fat with ColdFusion
WebDU 2009: How to be a Rockstar Developer
The Future of Flash and the Return of ColdFusion
In this article, we'll talk about The Future of Flash and the Return of ColdFusion.
How To Get To The WebDU Conference… On The Cheap
The release of ColdFusion 9…
All’s Quiet on the CF Front…
10 Questions for Isaac Dealey on the OnTap Framework
In this article, there are 10 questions for Isaac Dealey. Isaac Dealey is the author of two frameworks: onTap and more recently, an ORM called DataFaucet.
The Week In ColdFusion: 13-19 Aug: And amongst the Gurus, an ArgumentCollection did break out
The Week in ColdFusion, 2-8 July: Object-oriented CFML for fun and profit
The Week In ColdFusion: June 25-July 1: An unconference, a new book and a boatload of code
The Week in ColdFusion: 18-24 June: CFML, Fast and Furious
The Week in ColdFusion: 11–17 June: ColdFusion 9 sneak peak leaks
WebDU Day 1: AIR, Ajax, CS4 and a little bit of usability
The Week in ColdFusion: Railo Open Source
In this article, we'll talk about the Railo. There has also been some controversy. Vince Bonfanti posted an announcement for New Atlanta’s CFML to Java and CFML to .NET migration services, which referred to ColdFusion applications as “legacy”.
10 Questions for Mark Mandel on Transfer ORM
The Week in ColdFusion: 28 May – 3 June: Another CFML engine goes open source
The leadup to WebDU: web conference with a difference
The Week in ColdFusion: 21-27 May: Better late than never
The Week In ColdFusion: 14-20 May: Keep on growing the community
The Week in ColdFusion: 7-13 May: Community and Open Source are where it’s at
cf.Objective Conference Wrap-up
The Week in ColdFusion: 30 April-6 May: Is ColdFusion a programming language? blah blah blah…
Frameworks, frameworks everywhere
The Week in ColdFusion: 23-29 April: sharpen your skills
John Farrar on the COOP ColdFusion Framework
Open Screen Project aims to put Flash everywhere
The Week in ColdFusion: 16-22 April: Community best practices
The Week in ColdFusion: 9-15 April: Code crazy
The Week in ColdFusion: 2-8 April: updater overload
ColdFusion 8 Updater 1 released
In this article, we'll talk about the new version of ColdFusion, version 8.0.1.