Skip to main content

Kauress

Kauress

Kauress started her experience with the web via a tryst with the first RPG for girls at that time: Purple Moon. She then moved on to Kernal and C ++. Kauress begun programming with Java, although she has now moved into front-back web developing; specifically Javascript, including Meteor & NodeJS. Programming is not Kauress's only interest, having originally completed her Master’s in Neuroscience.

Kauress's article