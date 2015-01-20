Kauress
Kauress started her experience with the web via a tryst with the first RPG for girls at that time: Purple Moon. She then moved on to Kernal and C ++. Kauress begun programming with Java, although she has now moved into front-back web developing; specifically Javascript, including Meteor & NodeJS. Programming is not Kauress's only interest, having originally completed her Master’s in Neuroscience.
Kauress's article
Screencast: Create a Responsive Video Header with Bootstrap
Blogs
By Kauress,
In this Learnable screencast, Kauress uses HTML's video element and the Bootstrap framework to create a responsive video-header like the one on Airbnb.