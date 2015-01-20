Screencast: Create a Responsive Video Header with Bootstrap
By Kauress
Video headers add a personalized touch and are used on sites such as Airbnb, among others. The best thing is that they are really simple to make. Watch and learn how to create a responsive full-width video header for your next website.
In this tutorial I will demonstrate how to use HTML5’s
video element, some CSS3, and the Bootstrap framework to code the video header.
Kauress started her experience with the web via a tryst with the first RPG for girls at that time: Purple Moon. She then moved on to Kernal and C ++. Kauress begun programming with Java, although she has now moved into front-back web developing; specifically Javascript, including Meteor & NodeJS. Programming is not Kauress's only interest, having originally completed her Master’s in Neuroscience.
