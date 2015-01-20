Skip to main content

Screencast: Create a Responsive Video Header with Bootstrap

By Kauress

Blogs

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Video headers add a personalized touch and are used on sites such as Airbnb, among others. The best thing is that they are really simple to make. Watch and learn how to create a responsive full-width video header for your next website.

In this tutorial I will demonstrate how to use HTML5’s video element, some CSS3, and the Bootstrap framework to code the video header.

Kauress

Kauress started her experience with the web via a tryst with the first RPG for girls at that time: Purple Moon. She then moved on to Kernal and C ++. Kauress begun programming with Java, although she has now moved into front-back web developing; specifically Javascript, including Meteor & NodeJS. Programming is not Kauress's only interest, having originally completed her Master’s in Neuroscience.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns