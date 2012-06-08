Jeremy Walker has been using Rails since 2005. He is the CTO of Meducation - an educational social-network for medics - and runs his own software consultancy. He is a maintainer of various open source projects, including Propono, Larva and Inqusitio. You can follow Jeremy on Github and Twitter, and read more about him at his website.
Jeremy's articles
Propono: Pub/Sub for Ruby
Ruby
By Jeremy Walker,
Use Propono to help separate large Rails applications into a more service-oriented approach by leveraging a publish/subscribe messaging architecture.
Techniques to Secure Your Website with Ruby On Rails (Part 3)
Ruby
By Jeremy Walker,
Techniques to Secure Your Website with Ruby On Rails (Part 2)
Ruby
By Jeremy Walker,
Techniques to Secure Your Website with Ruby On Rails (Part 1)
Ruby
By Jeremy Walker,