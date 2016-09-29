James Spittal is the founder of Conversion Rate Optimisation and A/B testing obsessed digital marketing agency, Web Marketing ROI. They help brands with high-traffic websites optimize their conversion rate using A/B testing and personalization.
James's articles
How eCommerce Pros Can Reduce Checkout Abandonment Rates
Entrepreneur
By James Spittal,
Are you having trouble fixing high eCommerce checkout abandonment rates? James Spittal shares several ways to make sure customers get over the finish line.
A/B Testing: Here’s How You Could Be Doing It Wrong
Entrepreneur
By James Spittal,
A/B testing is a highly useful tool, but many entrepreneurs are using it incorrectly. James Spittal explains common A/B testing pitfalls.