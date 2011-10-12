My name is John McAliley. I try to develop good software and try to help others by sharing my experiences and answering questions. For the last few years I have been blogging about Ruby and Rails at http://www.cowboycoded.com. Currently, I am co-owner of CouponShack.com, an online coupon database and myHeatmap.com, which provides interactive geographic heatmaps for longitude/latitude data. I used to be a Java developer for several large corporations and I am glad that is behind me. I am a fan of agile methods. And yes, I am a recovering cowboy coder.