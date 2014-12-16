James Gonzalez is on the faculty of the Multimedia Studies Program at the College of Marin and the Web Design & Interactive Media Program at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Online Division where he teaches courses covering a range of interactive media topics. James is the author of numerous courses, training materials, articles, and books and more than 30 video and web-based instructional courses on covering all aspects of digital media and the web. When not teaching or publishing, James provides consulting, training, and technical production services to a diverse clientele of corporate, government and small business clients.