Igor's articles
GraphQL Overview: Build a to-Do List API with a React Front-End
JavaScript
By Igor Ribeiro Lima,
Igor Ribeiro Lima explains how to write a small GraphQL server to respond to requests from a Todo List app picking React as the front-end framework.
Graph Data with Firebase
Igor Lima re-uses the Backbone example of the article "Build a Web App with Backbone.js and Socket.io" to migrate the existing data storage to Firebase.
Build a Web App with Backbone.js and Socket.IO
Igor Lima introduces a built-in feature of Backbone.js called Events and Socket.IO to implement an asynchronous messaging paradigm to avoid coupling.