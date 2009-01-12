After a decade abroad in the USA and England, Iceland native, Halla Kolbeinsdóttir returned home in January 2008 to live. She now works at Nova ehf, Iceland’s 3G carrier, where she tries to keep the carrier portal and web site interesting and usable. Before returning to Iceland, Halla spent her time on the East Coast of the United States. Here she launched mobile-related web sites like THQ Wireless and various mobile storefronts for Disney/Touchstone movies.