Gilad's articles
Does Your App Include Open Source Components? 5 Security Tips
Web
By Gilad Maayan,
Contrary to popular belief, open-source components and dependencies are not more secure than their proprietary counterparts.
AWS, Azure & Google Cloud Backup Solutions Compared
Web
By Gilad Maayan,
In this article, we're going to dig deep into various characteristics of the major cloud services for backup purposes. We'll primarily focus on the top three cloud platforms - Google, Azure and AWS.
5 Great HTML5 Video Players
Web
By Gilad Maayan,
We've compiled a list of 5 of the greatest HTML5 video players, based on speed, ease of use, compatibility and features.