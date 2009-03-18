Always aspiring to create a unique look that's out of the ordinary, Elliot Jay Stocks's design is frequently featured in online and offline publications. His work is showcased on various design inspiration web sites, where it's used as an example of how accessible web design can still look beautiful. Elliot is also known to write about design trends, issues, and techniques for industry-leading publications such as Practical Web Design and Computer Arts Projects. He can be seen regularly at design conferences around the globe, taking to the stage as both a speaker and a workshop host.