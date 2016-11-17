After 18 years of squabbling with computers, Eevee is starting to think they were a mistake. Worked for that one place and wrote that one thing. Now writes, draws, makes little video games, and tweets far too much.
Eevee's articles
Python for Java People
Java
You use Java. I use Python. Let me try to sell you on it. The joy of dynamic typing, some helpful tricks with functions, and powerful class customization.
Maybe I Was Wrong about Java – Part 2
Java
A run-through of some common perceptions of Java, from someone who doesn't regularly work with it. Is it really that abstract and wordy?
Maybe I Was Wrong about Java – Part 1
Java
A run-through of some common perceptions of Java, from someone who doesn't regularly work with it. Is it really that slow and bloated?