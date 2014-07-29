Dan Rose is a Front End Web Developer from Birmingham UK, with a creative mind. He's obsessed with his workflow and constantly improving it. When he's not playing with CSS and JavaScript he's watching cat videos and drinking tea with muffins.
Dan's articles
Recreating the Google Images Search Layout with CSS
Web
By Dan Rose,
Dan Rose uses mostly CSS to recreate the experience of browsing images on the Google Images search page.
Responsive, Fluid-Width, Variable-Item Navigation with CSS
Mobile
By Dan Rose,
Dan Rose recently had to create a fluid-width navigation with a variable number of items. He goes over the different ways to attempt this.