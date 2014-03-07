David Nance
As a technical copywriter, David Nance writes Mother-approved user manuals and online documentation for tech companies. As a coder, he looks for solutions in game excitement, self-organized systems, and end-user behavior. David and his family reside in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David's articles
Flow Based Programming With NoFlo
JavaScript
By David Nance,
This article briefly covers NoFlo, which is used in flow based programming.
Rich Presentations Using CreateJS
JavaScript
By David Nance,
This article introduces the CreateJS library and shows some basic examples of what it can be used for.