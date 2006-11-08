Cristian is a software engineer with experience in a wide range of technologies, and author of numerous technical books. If you want to say "hi," you can reach Cristian through his personal web site at http://www.cristiandarie.ro. Wyatt leads the in-house development team for a major industry trade association. When not slinging obscene amounts of C# and SQL at a few exceedingly large monitors, he is most often spotted staring at HDTV and other forms of entertainment in local watering holes.