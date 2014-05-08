Catherine Farman is a Developer with experience building standards-based websites using HTML, CSS and Javascript for Happy Cog, Yarn.com, Ben & Jerry's, Coldwell Banker, Soccer.com and more. Catherine has taught responsive web design, Javascript, and Sass courses for Girl Develop It. She lives in Philadelphia and when she’s not at a computer enjoys sewing, soccer, food, bikes and books.
Catherine's articles
Automate Performance Testing with Grunt.js
JavaScript
By Catherine Farman,
This article explains how you can use Grunt to automate performance testing.
Automate Recurring Tasks with Grunt.js
JavaScript
By Catherine Farman,
This article covers the basics of Grunt and shows how it can be incorporated into your existing workflow.