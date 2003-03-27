Bruce evangelises Open Web Standards for the Opera browser. He's on the Web Standards Project's Accessibility Task Force and co-wrote Introducing HTML5 with Remy Sharp. Bruce drinks Guinness and works off the stout-related stoutness by kickboxing. He's a purple belt and aims for black before he turns 50. Bruce is one of the volunteers behind www.html5doctor.com.
Bruce's articles
Notes on Designing Websites for the Asian Market
Programming
By Bruce Lawson,
Yes, You Can Use HTML 5 Today!
Blogs
By Bruce Lawson,
Interview – Rachel Andrew, Dreamweaver Task Force
Web
By Bruce Lawson,