Im a RoR developer located in Mexico(Mexicali to be exact), I started developing in rails back in 2007 and loved it, I also have experience in social networks and front end development using javaScript libraries. I love the rails way, Starcraft 2, my beautiful wife and my android powered son.
Benjamin Iandavid's articles
Processing images with CarrierWave
Deploying Your Rails App to the Cloud with Unicorn, Nginx, and Capistrano
