Brian Rinaldi is the Developer Content Manager on the Developer Relations team at Telerik. A large part of Brian’s work focuses on ensuring top notch content for the web development community on the Telerik Developer Network. Brian has been a web developer for over fifteen years. Recently, Brian founded a popular developer site called Flippin’ Awesome (now Modern Web) and serves as co-editor of Mobile Web Weekly. Brian writes regularly and also tweets the best articles, tutorials and new projects he finds @remotesynth.