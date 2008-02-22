Brian Rinaldi is the Developer Content Manager on the Developer Relations team at Telerik. A large part of Brian’s work focuses on ensuring top notch content for the web development community on the Telerik Developer Network. Brian has been a web developer for over fifteen years. Recently, Brian founded a popular developer site called Flippin’ Awesome (now Modern Web) and serves as co-editor of Mobile Web Weekly. Brian writes regularly and also tweets the best articles, tutorials and new projects he finds @remotesynth.
Brian's articles
Creating Posts, Custom Metadata, and Data in Wintersmith
By Brian Rinaldi,
In the second part of his mini-series on Wintersmith, Brian Rinaldi shows how to create posts, metadata and data, and how to deploy your static website.
Getting Started with Wintersmith: A Node.js-based Static Site Generator
By Brian Rinaldi,
Brian Rinaldi shows you how to get started with Wintersmith, one the best Node.js-based static site generators in his opinion.
ColdFusion 8: Believe The Hype
By Brian Rinaldi,