Bård is one of the co-founders of eZ systems. He has been working professionally with CMS development since 1999 and have written many general purpose libraries like XML parser, SOAP library (client/server), and XML-RPC library (client/server). He is also one of the main developers of the eZ publish CMS. In his spare time he likes to play with his daughter, and play the guitar, and is also into aquascaping.