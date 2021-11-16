Anna Prenzel studied computer science at the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz and received her doctorate at the BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg. She is currently working as a lecturer at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz. She is passionate about teaching and loves to observe the progress of her students. Her hobbies include photography, hiking and needlework.