Anna Prenzel studied computer science at the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz and received her doctorate at the BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg. She is currently working as a lecturer at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz. She is passionate about teaching and loves to observe the progress of her students. Her hobbies include photography, hiking and needlework.
Anna's article
Build Interactive Gantt Charts with Airtable, Gatsby and React
Learn how to develop an app that connects to data from a spreadsheet app or other data sources, using Gatsby, React and Airtable.