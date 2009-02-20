Andrew Eddie is the owner of a small web consultancy based near Toowoomba, Australia and co-owner of the product solutions company JXtended which makes several free and commercial extensions for Joomla!, the award winning Content Management System and a project he co-founded. Andrew has been involved in the Open Source Software movement in professional, volunteer and leadership capacities since 2002, and he currently serves as one of the Development Coordinators of Joomla!. He also speaks regularly in Australia and internationally, advocating the cost effectiveness of Open Source software and generally sharing his knowledge about how individuals and business can be empowered by using Joomla!.