Adam Bretz

Adam Bretz is a software engineer focusing on client and server side JavaScript. Adam earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in 2007 from Millersville University of Pennsylvania. At a previous job, Adam was part of the team of engineers that helped migrate the company from PHP to a pure JavaScript solution. Adam currently resides in the Pittsburgh area with his wife, Jenna.

Adam's articles