Anthony Bergs
Anthony Bergs is a Digital Marketing Specialist and a Project Manager at Writers Per Hour (https://www.writersperhour.com). He always keeps an eye on the marketing sector to implement the best innovations into the strategies that he builds. He’s always open for new connections and partnerships.
Solidity for Beginners: A Guide to Getting Started
Blockchain
By Anthony Bergs,
This tutorial is meant for beginners ready to explore Solidity and code smart contracts. Before we begin, we'll get the basics clear. We will begin by exploring smart contracts and their effectiveness, gradually moving on to Solidity itself.