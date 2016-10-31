AtoZ CSS Screencast: Vertical-Alignment in CSS
Transcript
Vertical centering is a firm favorite of designers – for both print and digital media.
But aligning things vertically with CSS is not the easiest thing to do.
This issue is made worse in a world of multiple devices and responsive design as we need our elements to be flexible in
height – which can make calculating their vertical center quick tricky.
In this episode we’ll learn all about:
- The
vertical-alignproperty and how and when it works
- A method for vertical aligning an element with a known
height
- And finally one approach for vertically centering elements with variable
height.
vertical-align
The
vertical-align property only affects elements with their
display set to
inline,
inline-block or
table-cell.
It takes a length, percentage or keyword value.
Lengths and percentages align the
baseline of the element at that given distance above the
baseline of its parent.
Keyword values can be one of the following:
baseline
sub
super
text-top
text-bottom
middle
top
bottom
Most of these are quite intuitive but
sub aligns the
baseline to the parent’s sub-script
baseline and
super aligns the
baseline of the element to the parent’s super-script
baseline.
Let’s take a look at
vertical-align in a practical example.
I’ve got a grid of images and text here and all of them have different heights which means the text doesn’t all align neatly.
<div class="grid">
<img src="http://placebacn.com/200/400">
<h2>grilled bacon</h2>
</div>
<div class="grid">
<img src="http://placebacn.com/200/300">
<h2>tasty bacon</h2>
</div>
<div class="grid">
<img src="http://placebacn.com/200/200">
<h2>crispy bacon</h2>
</div>
<div class="grid">
<img src="http://placebacn.com/200/350">
<h2>bacon</h2>
</div>
We can set the grid containers to
display:inline-block and use
vertical-align: bottom on the images to make everything line up nicely.
If there was no text here and we wanted all the images to be vertically centered, we could use
vertical-align: middle and achieve quite a nice effect.
Vertical centering
In “Episode 12:
line-height“ we looked at
line-height and demoed one way to fake vertical centering for text.
If I wanted to center a whole container of multiple elements inside of another container, we’ll need a different approach.
I’ve got a container here with a dark background and a border around it. Inside is another, smaller box with a
width and
height set to give it some shape.
<div class="container">
<div class="box">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Nobis
aperiam quidem minima a qui ipsa deleniti nisi modi nesciunt
dolores, consequatur dolorem, dignissimos debitis distinctio.
Voluptas eligendi fuga voluptatem eos.
</div>
</div>
If we know the
height of this box, we can use absolute positioning to vertically and horizontally center it within the container.
With
position: relative on the container, the box can be positioned absolutely within it. If we set the
top and
left properties to
50% the box will be moved 50% away from the top and 50% away from the left, leaving the top-left corner of the box placed in the exact center of the container.
.container {
position: relative;
background: #444;
}
.box {
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
width: 400px;
height: 200px;
margin: -100px 0 0 -200px;
color: #fff;
background: #cc3f85;
}
With a fixed
width and
height, we can set negative margins on the box; half the
height to the top and half the
width to the left. And now the box is centered in the container.
This technique works well but the downside is that all the widths are fixed – which means it’s not a great solution if working on a responsive project.
Fluid vertical center
We can accomplish vertical centering of fluid
height elements by combining knowledge of
vertical-align:middle and pseudo elements which we covered in “Episode 16: CSS Pseudo Elements“.
We’ll take the same example of a box inside a container from before, but this time, the subject box will be fluid.
The trick is to create an invisible element – using a pseudo element – that will be the full
height of the container and set it to
inline-block and
vertical-align:middle. We can then vertically center the inner box by also making it
inline-block and
vertical-align: center. It can be centered horizontally with
text-align: center.
.container {
height: 400px;
margin: 20px;
background: #444;
font-size: 0;
text-align: center;
}
.container:before {
content: '';
display: inline-block;
height: 100%;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.box {
display: inline-block;
width: 50%;
padding: 2em;
border: 1px solid #000;
background: #cc3f85;
font-size: 1rem;
vertical-align: middle;
}
Now as the container box changes its
width, the percentage
width of the child box also changes, altering its
height – but the box remains vertically centered. Pretty sweet, eh?
