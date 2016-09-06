AtoZ CSS Quick Tip: Box-Model and Box-Sizing
Blogs
This article is a part of our AtoZ CSS Series. You can find other entries to the series here.
B is for
box-model
Every element on a webpage is a box. The properties of the box can be described as the
box-model. In this tip, I’ll be taking you through a “new and improved” approach for adjusting the box sizing so it seamlessly works across a whole project. This involves working with the width, height, margin, padding and border of the box.
If you chose to use
box-sizing: border-box across your site (you should) you can run into problems when you add widgets/plugins that use the default
content-box sizing model.
To get around any display issues, use the following snippet instead of
* { box-sizing: border-box }:
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
This is currently considered the best practice for applying
box-sizing across a project although with the always changing nature of front-end development, who knows how long that might last!
If you want to read more about this tip, check out the following articles:
