Adobe XD – Jump Start Book released May 2017

Adobe’s new app, Experience Design CC (better known as Adobe XD) is the only design tool on the market today that allows you to design user interfaces, prototype interactions, and then export assets for development right out of the box.

With a clean, uncluttered UI and a raft of powerful features—such as live preview, repeat grids, art-boards, symbols and collaboration tools—XD is designed from the ground up to streamline the UX design process. It makes creating interactive, sharable prototypes a snap!

What you’ll Learn

Jump Start Adobe XD will get you up and running with Adobe XD in no time. With plenty of detailed examples, this book covers:

Get to grips with XD’s clean UI and efficient keyboard shortcuts

Use XD’s powerful tools, such as repeat grid and symbols, to rapidly create wireframes and prototypes

Create interactive prototypes with ease

Collaborate with stakeholders using built-in sharing and feedback tools

Export assets for use in development

and lots more!

This book is suitable for beginner level web and UI designers. Some experience with another design tool, such as Photoshop, would be useful, but is not required.