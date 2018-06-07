Adobe XD – Jump Start Book released May 2017
About the book
Adobe’s new app, Experience Design CC (better known as Adobe XD) is the only design tool on the market today that allows you to design user interfaces, prototype interactions, and then export assets for development right out of the box.
With a clean, uncluttered UI and a raft of powerful features—such as live preview, repeat grids, art-boards, symbols and collaboration tools—XD is designed from the ground up to streamline the UX design process. It makes creating interactive, sharable prototypes a snap!
What you’ll Learn
Jump Start Adobe XD will get you up and running with Adobe XD in no time. With plenty of detailed examples, this book covers:
- Get to grips with XD’s clean UI and efficient keyboard shortcuts
- Use XD’s powerful tools, such as repeat grid and symbols, to rapidly create wireframes and prototypes
- Create interactive prototypes with ease
- Collaborate with stakeholders using built-in sharing and feedback tools
- Export assets for use in development
- and lots more!
This book is suitable for beginner level web and UI designers. Some experience with another design tool, such as Photoshop, would be useful, but is not required.
Where to buy
