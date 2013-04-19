35 Beautiful Creative Commons Waterscape Photographs
By Tara Hornor
A stunning photo is one of the best ways to draw an eye to a design, whether it’s for the web or print. Full background or off to the side, a photograph will also help to control your viewer’s experience and cause the right emotions you want associated with your brand or ad. Waterscape photographs are an excellent way to convey feelings of freedom, strength, peace, potential, and much more, depending on the setting.
Yet, finding that perfect photo can sometimes take a long time, especially if it comes to a low budget client. Some clients simply cannot afford the cost of commercial use for photographs, which is why I’ve compiled the following roundup of waterscapes. The following collection should give a good variety of different scenes that include water, but the best part is that they are all free for commercial use. So, take a look and feel free to bookmark this page for future projects. Just keep in mind to always double-check the terms of use, since the photographers may change the licensing on their photos.
Eirewolf Creations
Eirewolf Creations
Eirewolf Creations
Sara Parker
Sara Parker
Sara Parker
Brenda Clarke
Brenda Clarke
David Antis
David Antis
Wonderlane
Wonderlane
Wonderlane
Wonderlane
Mulberry24
Renzo Ferrante
Renzo Ferrante
Renzo Ferrante
Renzo Ferrante
Jennifer McGinn
Jennifer McGinn
Jennifer McGinn
Cristian Stefanescu
Cristian Stefanescu
Sahau D
Sahau D
Sahau D
Sahau D
Sahau D
Muntoo Meddler
Jason Barles
Jason Barles
Jason Barles
Aaron Cherian
Marian Nedelcu
Tara Hornor has a degree in English and has found her niche writing about marketing, advertising, branding, graphic design, and desktop publishing. She is a Senior Editor for Creative Content Experts, a company that specializes in guest blogging and building backlinks. In addition to her writing career, Tara also enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.
