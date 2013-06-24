Skip to main content

30 Interesting Web Dev Finds – JUNE 2013 (Part 3/3)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. And now we are bringing you the last part of our 30 Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of June. Enjoy! :)

21. Apple McPro

The future of the Pro desktop. Coming later this year.

Apple-McPro.jpg
Source

22. gif.js

Full-featured JavaScript GIF encoder that runs in your browser.

GIF-JS1.jpg
Source + Demo

23. WorkFlowy

Organize your brain.

WorkFlowy.jpg
Source

24. HTML5 Pattern – Phones

HTML5Pattern is a source of regularly used Input-Patterns.

HTML5-Pattern.jpg
Source + Demo

25. Hammer.js

A javascript library for multi-touch gestures.

Hammer-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

26. Die Mobiliar

You will have to please enable javascript on your browser to see this website.

Die-Mobiliar.jpg
Source

27. Bundler

Maintains a consistent environment for ruby applications. It tracks an application’s code and the rubygems it needs to run, so that an application will always have the exact gems (and versions) that it needs to run.

Bundler.jpg
Source

28. WebGL Aquarium

Thw WebGL Aquarium.

WebGL-Aquarium.jpg
Source

29. Challonge

The Ultimate Source for Tournament Brackets

Challonge.jpg
Source

30. Live Source Code Background

Use the Github API to pull in the actual source code of a project and use it as a background.

Live-Source-Code-Background.jpg
Source

31. JSDB

A collection of the best javascript libraries.

JSDB.jpg
Source

