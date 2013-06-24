30 Interesting Web Dev Finds – JUNE 2013 (Part 3/3)

Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. And now we are bringing you the last part of our 30 Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of June. Enjoy! :)

21. Apple McPro

The future of the Pro desktop. Coming later this year.



22. gif.js

Full-featured JavaScript GIF encoder that runs in your browser.



23. WorkFlowy

Organize your brain.



24. HTML5 Pattern – Phones

HTML5Pattern is a source of regularly used Input-Patterns.



25. Hammer.js

A javascript library for multi-touch gestures.



26. Die Mobiliar

You will have to please enable javascript on your browser to see this website.



27. Bundler

Maintains a consistent environment for ruby applications. It tracks an application’s code and the rubygems it needs to run, so that an application will always have the exact gems (and versions) that it needs to run.



28. WebGL Aquarium

Thw WebGL Aquarium.



29. Challonge

The Ultimate Source for Tournament Brackets



30. Live Source Code Background

Use the Github API to pull in the actual source code of a project and use it as a background.



31. JSDB

A collection of the best javascript libraries.



