30 Interesting Web Dev Finds – JUNE 2013 (Part 3/3)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. And now we are bringing you the last part of our 30 Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of June. Enjoy! :)
21. Apple McPro
The future of the Pro desktop. Coming later this year.
22. gif.js
Full-featured JavaScript GIF encoder that runs in your browser.
23. WorkFlowy
Organize your brain.
24. HTML5 Pattern – Phones
HTML5Pattern is a source of regularly used Input-Patterns.
25. Hammer.js
A javascript library for multi-touch gestures.
26. Die Mobiliar
You will have to please enable javascript on your browser to see this website.
27. Bundler
Maintains a consistent environment for ruby applications. It tracks an application’s code and the rubygems it needs to run, so that an application will always have the exact gems (and versions) that it needs to run.
28. WebGL Aquarium
Thw WebGL Aquarium.
29. Challonge
The Ultimate Source for Tournament Brackets
30. Live Source Code Background
Use the Github API to pull in the actual source code of a project and use it as a background.
31. JSDB
A collection of the best javascript libraries.
