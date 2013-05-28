21 Gorgeous Mobile Navigation Designs

In this day and age, technology governs almost every aspect of professional, social, and everyday life. It’s everywhere we go, and for the most part it helps keep us connected to whatever we consider important. We spend more time communicating via backlit screens than we do face to face, and whether it’s healthy or not, we are tied to our gadgets, primarily our mobile phones.

From iPhones, and Samsungs to Androids and the Windows Phone, most us are carrying a smartphone everywhere. Despite the inherent convenience of smartphones, your phone’s utility is only as good as the interfaces of the apps themselves. While design isn’t always everything, a functional yet beautifully designed navigational menu is the keystone of a smooth, intuitive app experience that gets you the content and information that you need exactly when and where you need it.

Below are 21 of these masterfully-designed mobile interfaces.

Trekd

Marko

Rovane

Google Music

Live Messages

SumAll

Owzupp

Dribbble for iPhone 5

Dolny Śląsk Guide

Call of Duty Elite

Coloc’

L’Art au Paradis 2012

Mixland

EasyJet

Diacarta

WineStein

Steam Redesign

Hindsight

Reebok Sports Club

Daelim Museum

Quality Time

Do you have any apps or interfaces to add to the list? Do you favor apps with well-design interface architecture, or do you consider a clean, thoughtful interface little more than an enhancement to a mobile app?