13 Interesting Web Finds – APRIL 2013

Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy & leave a comment! :)

jQuery is a Swiss Army knife (and that’s OK!)

Presentation originally given at jQuery UK on 19 April 2013.



Resumable File Uploads

A new open protocol for resumable uploads (tus) built on HTTP. Simple, cheap, reusable stacks for clients and servers. Any language, any platform, any network.



jsdo.it

It is a coding community for front-end engineers such as web designers, mark-up engineers, and JavaScript engineers. This is an online editor where you can try running your codes as you write.



Fantastic WYSIWYG editor on jQuery

Create word-processed text on the web using a reliable, fast and unbelievably beautiful editor.



Nabi

Yet another CSS/JS animation test. Move your mouse



D3.js

It is a JavaScript library for manipulating documents based on data. D3 helps you bring data to life using HTML, SVG and CSS.



Breeze

Rich data for JavaScript Apps



Sly

JavaScript library for one-directional scrolling with item based navigation support



jquery.shapeshift

A dynamic grid system with drag and drop functionality.



THE BIG BADASS LIST OF TWITTER BOOTSTRAP RESOURCES

List of 315 useful Twitter Bootstrap resources.



JavaScript MatterClass

Anecdotal Body, Brain, Software & Code Hacking



CSS3 Transitions

CSS3 transitions with a jQuery fallback.



Index of /examples/compass/css3

Index of /examples/compass/css3



