13 Interesting Web Finds – APRIL 2013

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy & leave a comment! :)

jQuery is a Swiss Army knife (and that’s OK!)

Presentation originally given at jQuery UK on 19 April 2013.

jQuery-is-a-Swiss-Army-Knife.jpg
Source

Resumable File Uploads

A new open protocol for resumable uploads (tus) built on HTTP. Simple, cheap, reusable stacks for clients and servers. Any language, any platform, any network.

Resumable-File-Uploads.jpg
SourceDemo

jsdo.it

It is a coding community for front-end engineers such as web designers, mark-up engineers, and JavaScript engineers. This is an online editor where you can try running your codes as you write.

jsdoit.jpg
Source + Demo

Fantastic WYSIWYG editor on jQuery

Create word-processed text on the web using a reliable, fast and unbelievably beautiful editor.

WYSIWYG-Editor.jpg
Source + Demo

Nabi

Yet another CSS/JS animation test. Move your mouse

Nabi.jpg
Source + Demo

D3.js

It is a JavaScript library for manipulating documents based on data. D3 helps you bring data to life using HTML, SVG and CSS.

D3js.jpg
Source + Demo

Breeze

Rich data for JavaScript Apps

Breeze.jpg
SourceDemo

Sly

JavaScript library for one-directional scrolling with item based navigation support

Sly1.jpg
Source + Demo

jquery.shapeshift

A dynamic grid system with drag and drop functionality.

Shapeshift.jpg
SourceDemo

THE BIG BADASS LIST OF TWITTER BOOTSTRAP RESOURCES

List of 315 useful Twitter Bootstrap resources.

Bootstrap-Hero.jpg
Source

JavaScript MatterClass

Anecdotal Body, Brain, Software & Code Hacking

JS-Matterclass.jpg
Source

CSS3 Transitions

CSS3 transitions with a jQuery fallback.

CSS3-Transitions.jpg
SourceDemo

Index of /examples/compass/css3

Index of /examples/compass/css3

Compass-CSS3.jpg
Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

