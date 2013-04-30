13 Interesting Web Finds – APRIL 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy & leave a comment! :)
jQuery is a Swiss Army knife (and that’s OK!)
Presentation originally given at jQuery UK on 19 April 2013.
Resumable File Uploads
A new open protocol for resumable uploads (tus) built on HTTP. Simple, cheap, reusable stacks for clients and servers. Any language, any platform, any network.
jsdo.it
It is a coding community for front-end engineers such as web designers, mark-up engineers, and JavaScript engineers. This is an online editor where you can try running your codes as you write.
Fantastic WYSIWYG editor on jQuery
Create word-processed text on the web using a reliable, fast and unbelievably beautiful editor.
Nabi
Yet another CSS/JS animation test. Move your mouse
D3.js
It is a JavaScript library for manipulating documents based on data. D3 helps you bring data to life using HTML, SVG and CSS.
Breeze
Rich data for JavaScript Apps
Sly
JavaScript library for one-directional scrolling with item based navigation support
jquery.shapeshift
A dynamic grid system with drag and drop functionality.
THE BIG BADASS LIST OF TWITTER BOOTSTRAP RESOURCES
List of 315 useful Twitter Bootstrap resources.
JavaScript MatterClass
Anecdotal Body, Brain, Software & Code Hacking
CSS3 Transitions
CSS3 transitions with a jQuery fallback.
Index of /examples/compass/css3
