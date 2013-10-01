Skip to main content

10 New Random jQuery Plugins September 2013

By Sam Deering

We have collected another set of 10 NEW Random jQuery Plugins we thought we would share for the month of September 2013. There are some good ones here look out for 1. Rainy Day and 3. Flow Type. Check it out! ;)

1. rainyday.js

A simple script for simulating raindrops falling on a glass surface.

RainyDay-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

2. pace.js

Automatic page load progress bar.

PACE-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

3. FlowType.JS

Web typography at its finest: font-size and line-height based on element width.

FlowType-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

4. Ladda

Buttons with built-in loading indicators, effectively bridging the gap between action and feedback.

Ladda.jpg
SourceDemo

5. slugg

Make strings url-safe.

slugg.jpg
Source

6. SmoothDivScroll

A jQuery plugin that scrolls content horizontally left or right.

SmoothDivScroll.jpg
SourceDemo

7. Keypress

It is an input capture library with some very special features, it is easy to pick up and use, has a reasonable footprint (~9kb), and has no dependencies.

Keypress.jpg
Source + Demo

8. TogetherJS

A free, open source JavaScript library by Mozilla that adds collaboration features and tools to your website.

TogetherJS.jpg
Source + Demo

9. Looper.JS

An intuitive, lightweight carousel solution. No coding required.

Looper-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

10. Drawingboard.JS

A canvas based drawing app that you can integrate easily on your website.

Drawingboard-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

