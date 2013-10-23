In this post we are sharing with you a collection of 10 jQuery Global Map plugins that you’ll definitely find useful if you want to display global maps on your site. A collection of jQuery interactive maps and image maps of world or specific country/location. These map plugins no not require Flash. Just JavaScript. Sweet. Enjoy =)

1. JQVMap

A jQuery plugin that renders Vector Maps. It uses resizable Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) for modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, etc..



Source + Demo

2. CraftMap (previous MobilyMap)

Fully configurable jQuery plugin that converts a simple image into a functional map by overlaying dynamic elements on it such as markers. Like Google Maps, you can place your own marker icons and add location information to specific markers with a draggable image interface.



SourceDemo

3. Interactive World Map

This map is built in HTML5 code and runs with javascript based on the new technique of Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG), So it can be scaled to any size without losing its quality.



SourceDemo

4. CSS & jQuery clickable map

It’s a better way to convert a list of regions into a stylish clickable map without a Flash Player or any external plug-ins. Just a well known CSS sprites, which works in all modern browsers even on the mobile devices as iPhone or iPad.



Source + Demo

5. U.S. Map

Easily add a an interactive map of the USA and States to your webpage without using Flash.



Source + Demo

6. Raphaël World Map

World map using Rapahel plugin.



Source + Demo

7. Poly Maps

A JavaScript library for image- and vector-tiled maps using SVG.



SourceDemo

8. Interactive Maps Generator

A standalone application where you can generate as many maps as you want and copy the embed code and place the maps in any of your websites!



SourceDemo

9. Interactive SVG USA Map

Runs with javascript (raphael), no flash required, support iPad and iPhone. Resizable map, you can change the size of the map directly in the XML file.



SourceDemo

10. Kartograph

A simple and lightweight framework for building interactive map applications without Google Maps or any other mapping service.



Source + Demo