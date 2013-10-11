10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – SEPTEMBER 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web development stuff was found in September! Here are the finds. Enjoy! =)
1. TogetherJS
It is a free, open source JavaScript library by Mozilla that adds collaboration features and tools to your website.
2. The Responsinator
It helps website makers quickly get an indication of how their responsive site will look on the most popular devices.
3. Calm
Enjoy a moment of calm!
4. Flat UI
Free User Interface kit.
5. The Faces of Facebook
More than 1,2 billion Facebook profile pictures together, in chronological order, including you and all your friends!
6. Join Me
Combines instant screen sharing and powerful meeting tools in an app that anyone can use to present, train, demo or concept.
7. Ghost Blogging Platform
It is an Open Source application which allows you to write and publish your own blog, giving you the tools to make it easy and even fun to do.
8. UserTesting.com
Lets you “look over the shoulder” of people in your target audience while they use your website.
9. rainyday.js
A simple script for simulating raindrops.
10. Javascript Under Pressure
How fast can you write javascript? How quick can you code?
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
