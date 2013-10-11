Skip to main content

10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – SEPTEMBER 2013

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some cool web development stuff was found in September! Here are the finds. Enjoy! =)

1. TogetherJS

It is a free, open source JavaScript library by Mozilla that adds collaboration features and tools to your website.

TogetherJS.jpg
Source + Demo

2. The Responsinator

It helps website makers quickly get an indication of how their responsive site will look on the most popular devices.

The-Responsinator.jpg
Source + Demo

3. Calm

Enjoy a moment of calm!

Calm.jpg
Source

4. Flat UI

Free User Interface kit.

Flat-UI.jpg
Source + Demo

5. The Faces of Facebook

More than 1,2 billion Facebook profile pictures together, in chronological order, including you and all your friends!

The-Faces-of-Facebook.jpg
Source

6. Join Me

Combines instant screen sharing and powerful meeting tools in an app that anyone can use to present, train, demo or concept.

Join-Me.jpg
Source

7. Ghost Blogging Platform

It is an Open Source application which allows you to write and publish your own blog, giving you the tools to make it easy and even fun to do.

Ghost-Blogging-Platform.jpg
Source

8. UserTesting.com

Lets you “look over the shoulder” of people in your target audience while they use your website.

UserTesting.jpg
Source

9. rainyday.js

A simple script for simulating raindrops.

RainyDay-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

10. Javascript Under Pressure

How fast can you write javascript? How quick can you code?

Javascript-Under-Pressure.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

