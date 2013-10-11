10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – SEPTEMBER 2013

Some cool web development stuff was found in September! Here are the finds. Enjoy! =)

1. TogetherJS

It is a free, open source JavaScript library by Mozilla that adds collaboration features and tools to your website.



Source + Demo

2. The Responsinator

It helps website makers quickly get an indication of how their responsive site will look on the most popular devices.



Source + Demo

3. Calm

Enjoy a moment of calm!



Source

4. Flat UI

Free User Interface kit.



Source + Demo

5. The Faces of Facebook

More than 1,2 billion Facebook profile pictures together, in chronological order, including you and all your friends!



Source

6. Join Me

Combines instant screen sharing and powerful meeting tools in an app that anyone can use to present, train, demo or concept.



Source

7. Ghost Blogging Platform

It is an Open Source application which allows you to write and publish your own blog, giving you the tools to make it easy and even fun to do.



Source

8. UserTesting.com

Lets you “look over the shoulder” of people in your target audience while they use your website.



Source

9. rainyday.js

A simple script for simulating raindrops.



SourceDemo

10. Javascript Under Pressure

How fast can you write javascript? How quick can you code?



Source + Demo