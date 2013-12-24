Skip to main content

10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – DECEMBER 2013 (Part 2)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some pretty cool web development stuff was found in December! Here is the second part for this month. Have fun! =) Here was the first part if you missed it! :)

1. Lineman.js

A command-line utility that is hyper-focused on helping web developers build first-class JavaScript web applications.

Lineman-JS.jpg
Source

2. SeleniumHQ

Selenium is a suite of tools to automate web browsers across many platforms.

Selenium.jpg
Source

3. iconmelon

svg icons lib for the web.

iconmelon.jpg
Source + Demo

4. DevTools for Mobile – Chrome Dev Summit 2013 (Paul Irish)

Paul Irish covers the new Chrome DevTools for mobile development at the Chrome Dev Summit, November 20, 2013.

DevTools-for-Mobile.jpg
Source

5. Code Climate

Automated Code Review – Quality & security analysis for Ruby on Rails and Javascript.

Code-Climate.jpg
Source

6. Aura JS

Declarative component sugar for event-driven RequireJS app

Aura-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

7. Hull

Lets you add user login, activity feeds, conversations, likes, ratings, comments and more to your apps in minutes.

Hull.jpg
Source

8. JsApp.US

It is a hosting platform for node.js applications. It is setup to be a platform to coddle to quick, wwkend hack life project.

JsApp-US.jpg
Source + Demo

9. Jam JS

For front-end developers who crave maintainable assets, Jam is a package manager for JavaScript. Unlike other repositories, we put the browser first.

Jam-JS.jpg
Source

10. JSLint Error Explanations

Designed to help you improve your JavaScript by understanding the sometimes cryptic error messages produced by JSLint and JSHint, and teaching you how to avoid such errors.

JSLint-Error-Explanations.jpg
Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

