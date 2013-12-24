10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – DECEMBER 2013 (Part 2)

Some pretty cool web development stuff was found in December! Here is the second part for this month. Have fun! =) Here was the first part if you missed it! :)

1. Lineman.js

A command-line utility that is hyper-focused on helping web developers build first-class JavaScript web applications.



Source

2. SeleniumHQ

Selenium is a suite of tools to automate web browsers across many platforms.



Source

3. iconmelon

svg icons lib for the web.



Source + Demo

4. DevTools for Mobile – Chrome Dev Summit 2013 (Paul Irish)

Paul Irish covers the new Chrome DevTools for mobile development at the Chrome Dev Summit, November 20, 2013.



Source

5. Code Climate

Automated Code Review – Quality & security analysis for Ruby on Rails and Javascript.



Source

6. Aura JS

Declarative component sugar for event-driven RequireJS app



SourceDemo

7. Hull

Lets you add user login, activity feeds, conversations, likes, ratings, comments and more to your apps in minutes.



Source

8. JsApp.US

It is a hosting platform for node.js applications. It is setup to be a platform to coddle to quick, wwkend hack life project.



Source + Demo

9. Jam JS

For front-end developers who crave maintainable assets, Jam is a package manager for JavaScript. Unlike other repositories, we put the browser first.



Source

10. JSLint Error Explanations

Designed to help you improve your JavaScript by understanding the sometimes cryptic error messages produced by JSLint and JSHint, and teaching you how to avoid such errors.



Source