10 Backbone.js and jQuery Useful Plugins/Articles

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Today’s post has some backbone.js useful links/resources to get you started with a new backbone project! Enjoy.

1. Epoxy.js

An elegant and extensible data binding library for Backbone.js; it provides feature-rich extensions of Backbone’s Model and View components designed to hook view elements directly to data models.
Epoxy-JS.jpg
Source

2. Backbone.validateAll

Provides an option to only validate Model properties that are currently being set or saved
BackbonevalidateAll.jpg
SourceDemo

3. jQuery Autocomplete Plugin for Backbone JS

Last week I took the time to write an autocomplete widget which uses a Backbone collection of models to feed it.
jQuery-Autocomplete-for-Backbone-js.jpg
Source + Demo

4. Building Mobile JavaScript WebApps With Backbone.js & jQuery: Part I

In Part 1, I’ll be covering a complete run-down of Backbone 0.5.2’s models, views, collections and routers but also taking you through options for correctly namespacing your Backbone application.
WebApps-with-Backbonejs.jpg
Source

5. backbone-mobile-search – Flickly Mobile

A complete Backbone.js + jQuery Mobile sample app using AMD for separation of modules, Require.js for dependency management + template externalisation and Underscore for templating.
backbone-mobile-search.jpg
SourceDemo

6. backbone.layoutmanager v0.6.6

Provides a logical structure for assembling layouts with Backbone Views. Designed to be adaptive and configurable for painless integration.
Backbone-Layout-Manager.jpg
Source + Demo

7. jQuery UI Drag and Drop in a Backbone JS Application

The backbone to do list application is well documented in this split screen annotated source file that really helped me a lot.
jQuery-UI-Dag-Drop-in-Backbone-js.jpg
SourceDemo

8. Using backbone.js with jQuery UI Modals

This is really good for decoupling your code and makes for a very good code structure but can be a headacke when trying to control popups.
Backbonejs-with-jQuery-UI-Modals.jpg
Source + Demo

9. jQuery UI and Backbone.js

Before doing anything else with my little Backbone.js calendar application, I would like to be able to add new appointments / calendar events. I have been doing that via the CouchDB backend and it is getting a bit old.
jQuery-UI-and-Backbone-js.jpg
Source

10. Backbone.js Stack

Provides a client-side full stack and guidelines for building enterprise grade HTML5 applications. It could be used with any server backend: Ruby, PHP, NodeJS, JEE, Spring, Grails …
Backbonejs-Stack.jpg
Source

