Different ways to run a JavaScript function
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
I was looking back at some work and thought it would be good to do a post about different ways to load JavaScript functions (notably foo()) from inside HTML elements. Take a look below at some examples.
1 – anchor naked
- Mouse cursor may not change on hover in some browsers.
- CSS could be used to solve this problem: a {cursor:pointer; }
...
2 – anchor hash href
- Mouse hover shows link at #
- Page may shift to top on IE6, IE7
...
3 – anchor pseudo
- Old school way of calling the function when the link is clicked.
- Pseudo-protocols hrefs are not recommended for usability and accessibility reasons.
- Nowdays considered back programming due to the influx of APIs available.
- It’s messy, it’s long, people see it in the status bar and it means nothing.
- Opera doesn’t like href=”javascript:[anything]”
...
4 – anchor pseudo void
- Using javascript:[anything] is considered by some to be bad practice.
- Pseudo-protocol hrefs can cause IE to enable a waiting state anticipating the page to be replaced and automatically disable resource hungry activity.
- javascript:[anything] is used for bookmarklets.
- What is javascript:void(0);?
...
5 – anchor return false
- Return false causes the href=”#” not to be evaluated.
- Safer method than using Pseudo-protocols examples above such as page jumps.
- Return can be unreliable at times.
...
6 – anchor pretty url/jQuery
- The use will see #some-real-url when they hover the link.
- If JavaScript is disabled they see something informative.
...
$(document).on('click', 'a.mylink', function(e)
{
//prevent the page from going to href
e.preventDefault();
//run the function
foo();
});
