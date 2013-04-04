Different ways to run a JavaScript function

I was looking back at some work and thought it would be good to do a post about different ways to load JavaScript functions (notably foo()) from inside HTML elements. Take a look below at some examples.

1 – anchor naked

Mouse cursor may not change on hover in some browsers.

CSS could be used to solve this problem: a {cursor:pointer; }

2 – anchor hash href

Mouse hover shows link at #

Page may shift to top on IE6, IE7

3 – anchor pseudo

Old school way of calling the function when the link is clicked.

Pseudo-protocols hrefs are not recommended for usability and accessibility reasons.

Nowdays considered back programming due to the influx of APIs available.

It’s messy, it’s long, people see it in the status bar and it means nothing.

Opera doesn’t like href=”javascript:[anything]”

4 – anchor pseudo void

Using javascript:[anything] is considered by some to be bad practice.

Pseudo-protocol hrefs can cause IE to enable a waiting state anticipating the page to be replaced and automatically disable resource hungry activity.

javascript:[anything] is used for bookmarklets.

What is javascript:void(0);?

5 – anchor return false

Return false causes the href=”#” not to be evaluated.

Safer method than using Pseudo-protocols examples above such as page jumps.

Return can be unreliable at times.

6 – anchor pretty url/jQuery

The use will see #some-real-url when they hover the link.

If JavaScript is disabled they see something informative.