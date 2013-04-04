Skip to main content

Different ways to run a JavaScript function

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

I was looking back at some work and thought it would be good to do a post about different ways to load JavaScript functions (notably foo()) from inside HTML elements. Take a look below at some examples.

1 – anchor naked

  • Mouse cursor may not change on hover in some browsers.
  • CSS could be used to solve this problem: a {cursor:pointer; }
 ...

2 – anchor hash href

  • Mouse hover shows link at #
  • Page may shift to top on IE6, IE7
 ...

3 – anchor pseudo

  • Old school way of calling the function when the link is clicked.
  • Pseudo-protocols hrefs are not recommended for usability and accessibility reasons.
  • Nowdays considered back programming due to the influx of APIs available.
  • It’s messy, it’s long, people see it in the status bar and it means nothing.
  • Opera doesn’t like href=”javascript:[anything]”
 ...

4 – anchor pseudo void

  • Using javascript:[anything] is considered by some to be bad practice.
  • Pseudo-protocol hrefs can cause IE to enable a waiting state anticipating the page to be replaced and automatically disable resource hungry activity.
  • javascript:[anything] is used for bookmarklets.
  • What is javascript:void(0);?
 ...

5 – anchor return false

  • Return false causes the href=”#” not to be evaluated.
  • Safer method than using Pseudo-protocols examples above such as page jumps.
  • Return can be unreliable at times.
 ...

6 – anchor pretty url/jQuery

  • The use will see #some-real-url when they hover the link.
  • If JavaScript is disabled they see something informative.
 ... 

$(document).on('click', 'a.mylink', function(e)
{
     //prevent the page from going to href
     e.preventDefault();

     //run the function
     foo();
});
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns