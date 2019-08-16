SitePoint Premium New Releases: Going Offline + React Native

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

Going Offline

Jeremy Keith introduces you to service workers (and the code behind them) to show you the latest strategies in offline pages. Learn the ins and outs of fetching and caching, enhance your website’s performance, and create an ideal offline experience for every user, no matter their connection.

➤ Read Going Offline.

Integrating AdMob in React Native and Expo

Google AdMob is one way to install ads into any mobile application in order to monetize it. Installing and configuring AdMob in bare React Native can be a cumbersome process. But it’s relatively simple to install when using a toolchain like Expo — we’ll show you how.

➤ Read Integrating AdMob in React Native and Expo.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium regularly, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. And don’t forget: if you haven’t checked out our offering yet, take our library for a spin.