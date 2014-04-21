Video: An Introduction to Nitrous.io
Programming
Have you ever wanted to try Rails or play with Python? Ever wanted to have a go with Go, but been unable — or just unwilling — to go through another convoluted set up? Then you will really like Nitrous.io. We certainly do! Thom Parkin does too. He’ll tell you all about it.
