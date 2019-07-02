Top 8 Portfolio WordPress Themes for Creatives in 2019

This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Creating a decent portfolio requires covering a lot of bases. Showcasing your work may actually be the easiest part; while ensuring that the text accompanying each piece gives the right level of context can be a challenge. It has to catch people's attention without shifting focus away from the work itself.

There's no shortage of themes you could use to create a decent portfolio website, but if you're not certain as to the functionality you might require, finding a satisfactory one can be difficult. Your search can be even more difficult if your goal is to create a portfolio website that's much more than "decent".

You need a theme that provides a simple way to organize your work, one that's bundled with a good combination of plugins, and one that will enable you to create something awesome you can share with the world.

There are lots of WordPress themes available, including the best-in-class themes in the list we've prepared.

Be Theme has all the features, functionalities, and design options web designers will ever need to build high-quality portfolio websites, and any other type of website for that matter. Thanks to its selection of 450+ customizable pre-built websites, its library of 200+ shortcodes plus a shortcode generator, you can create an awesome portfolio website in 4 hours or less with absolutely no need for coding.

Be Theme, the biggest multipurpose WordPress theme on the market is an ideal choice for anyone, whether their portfolio website-to-be is a first attempt or if the user is an established web design professional.

Be Theme's pre-built websites cover more than 30 industry sectors and all major website types, from blogs and portfolios to corporate or creative websites to one-pagers. For design agencies, or any business or individual searching for an ideal portfolio building tool, the BeAgency pre-built WordPress theme would be an excellent choice.

There are many others; simply browse the library to find one that will work best for you. Be Theme is SEO friendly, responsive, and offers outstanding support.

Kalium was coded with elegance in mind. This WordPress was built by a Power Elite Author for both coders and designers. It's developer friendly, yet as a web designer you'll find it easy to use.

You'll be able to choose among more than 30 different portfolio item types (seven main types with sub-options) to create a portfolio website to showcase your work the way you've always wanted to the first time you use it – without any coding required on your part.

Highest rated among top themes, Kalium offers endless possibilities beyond portfolio website design where it excels. You can clone the content from any of the high-quality demos with a single click, plus there's a wealth of layout designs, premium fonts, bundled plugins, and drag and drop content elements to work with.

When a creative WordPress theme has everything you need, especially if you have a portfolio website in mind, it's worth careful consideration. Uncode is one of ThemeForest's all time best sellers with 50,000+ sales, and while its definitely a premier multipurpose creative theme, it's fair to say that its real strength lies in blog and portfolio website design, although you can definitely add online shops to the list.

This theme is packed with layout modes including Masonry/Isotope and Carousel, it features an advanced grid system, a centered mobile menu capability for the mobile crowd, and a cascade options system that gives you incredible control over your content and layouts.

To get a glimpse of what Uncode can do for you, visit their site and browse the library of user-created website. Prepare to be impressed and inspired.

TheGem hasn't held anything back with respect to portfolio-building features and capabilities. If there are indeed any design limitations as to the types of portfolios you can create, you'll have to look long and hard for them.

For example: TheGem features 20+ flexible portfolio layouts, variable text alignments, a flexible grid system, multiple columns, and gap size, loading, pagination, hover, and animation options.

Bridge is a best-selling creative ThemeForest theme that's ideal for just about anyone. With Bridge, you can design any website type whether it's for business or personal needs.

This naturally includes portfolio websites, where you have nearly 400 demos to work from together with a huge array of layout styles, design elements and modules, plugins, and sliders. More than 110,000 happy customers can attest to Bridge's exceptional capabilities and its 5-star rated support.

Hello is super-fast, free, friendly and it's the ideal WordPress theme for Elementor. In fact, when Elementor is updated, most of the testing is done using Hello.

Hello supports all the popular WordPress plugins and it won't conflict with any of them; and since it's lightweight and open source, Hello is a theme without boundaries.

Movedo rocks! There's no other way to put it. When this creative, multipurpose theme's authors put it together, they must have had awesomeness in mind. Features include super-moldable typography, ultra-dynamics parallax, imagery that appears to be moving but isn't, and a host of other goodies you can access to put together a portfolio website unlike any other.

If your intent is to create something great, there's no rule that states you can't have fun doing so.

Pofo is a creative feature-rich multipurpose theme that emphasizes blog, portfolio, and eCommerce website design. Its features include the WPBakery page builder, 150+ pre-built design elements, more than 25 home pages and 200+ demo pages that can be imported with a single click.

Users can import their own demos if they wish. Pofo is blazing fast, flexible, and SEO optimized.

Conclusion

When you have a hundred or so multipurpose themes that have the necessary features and capabilities to create decent portfolio websites, finding the right one can be a challenge. You might have to try several before finding one that serves you best.

It's easier when the number is pared down to 8. There's still a challenge in that each of these 8 themes seems better in some respects than the others. It's a can't lose proposition. Pick one that you believe will be right for you and off you go!