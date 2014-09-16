An Introduction to Swift 2.0 for iOS and OSX
Mobile
By Patrick Haralabidis,
Here is a brief guide for getting started with Swift, Apple's new programming language announced at WWDC.
By Patrick Haralabidis,
Here is a brief guide for getting started with Swift, Apple's new programming language announced at WWDC.
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan discusses his favourite new features for developers coming in iOS9.
By Joyce Echessa,
Apple have introduced new tools for building adaptive interfaces in iOS 8. They are very thorough but offer great potential. Joyce Echessa shows us more.
By Joyce Echessa,
iOS 8 introduces many new features and techniques to bring your apps up to date, Joyce Echessa shows us the highlights and what they will mean to you.