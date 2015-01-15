Even More WordPress Plugins for Writers
WordPress
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood covers a few more WordPress Plugins designed to make the lonely, angst-ridden life of the online writer just that smidgen easier.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood covers a few more WordPress Plugins designed to make the lonely, angst-ridden life of the online writer just that smidgen easier.
By Sally Wood,
In this article, we cover some of the best WordPress plugins for writers. Everything from editing and proofing through to revision control and statistics.