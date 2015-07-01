WebAssembly: Solving Performance Problems on the Web
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes introduces WebAssembly, explaining what it is and how you can add it to your arsenal to solve performance bottlenecks encountered on the Web.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes introduces WebAssembly, explaining what it is and how you can add it to your arsenal to solve performance bottlenecks encountered on the Web.
By Sebastian Peyrott,
Sebastian Peyrott shares Auth0's experience of using JavaScript for large projects, taking a critical look at its features and the future of the ecosystem.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi summarizes the recent developments, and shows how you can try WebAssembly in your browser, with the experimental support in Chrome and Firefox.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks back at a remarkable year for JavaScript and the exponentially increasing number of tools, frameworks and projects.
By Eric Elliott,
In light of recent news that the web platform is getting a new low-level binary compile format, Eric Elliott asks what will life after JavaScript look like?